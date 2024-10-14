In a special post, Tata Sons chairman Chandra shares Ratan Tata's untold stories

Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Monday paid a special tribute to the late Ratan Tata, sharing memories and anecdotes. From employee well-being to concern for stray dogs around the office building, the anecdotes highlighted Tata’s caring and thoughtful nature. Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. He had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Tata's funeral was held with full state honours in Mumbai.

In his tribute, Chandrasekaran recounted stories and anecdotes, reflecting on Tata’s leadership style, which was thoughtful, meticulous, and always focused on the human element. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Anybody who met Tata came away with a story about his humanity, warmth, and dreams for India. There really was no one like him," Chandrasekaran said.

N Chandrasekaran, who was appointed chairman of Tata Sons in 2017, following a boardroom dispute with former chairman Cyrus Mistry, reflected on the personal and professional bond he shared with Tata over the years.

"Our relationship grew over the years, first focusing on business and eventually evolving into a more personal connection," he said.

Employee well-being a priority for Ratan Tata

Chandrasekaran recounted how Tata’s attention to detail and compassion for people, particularly employees, defined his leadership. One anecdote involved a dispute at Tata Motors in 2017. During this time, Tata's priority was to ensure the well-being of employees and their families, as well as to resolve the dispute.

"Tata and I met the union leaders together. During the meeting, Tata relayed three messages: he regretted the delay in finding a resolution, he explained that the company was passing through hardship, and both of us committed that this dispute would be concluded within a fortnight," he said.

He added, "Across other Group companies, his perspective on employees was uniform. It is something that has shaped many of our leaders across the Group."

"Where will the dogs go?"

When Chandrasekaran expressed the desire to renovate Tata Group’s iconic Bombay House headquarters, Ratan Tata’s primary concern was the well-being of the stray dogs that lived there. "Where will the dogs go?" Tata had asked. To this, Chandrasekaran responded, "We will build a kennel." He added that Tata had wanted to see this kennel first, once the renovations were complete.

"He was very happy to see how thoughtful the kennel’s design was, and how well the dogs would be cared for," he said.

"Seeing his happiness with the kennel and his priorities was a reminder that while big projects are important, it’s the details that reveal how we think, what we prioritise, and how we are perceived. His joy was confirmation that we had done the right thing," Chandrasekaran reminisced.

"His eye received everything clearly, as his mind perceived everything clearly," Chandrasekaran concluded.

Noel Tata named chairman of Tata Trusts

Following Ratan Tata’s passing, his half-brother Noel Tata has been unanimously elected chairman of Tata Trusts. The Trusts control a majority stake in Tata Sons, making this a significant appointment. Noel Tata, who is already a key trustee of both the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, will now lead the organisation that plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the Tata Group.