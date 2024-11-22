Walmart's executive Dan Bartlett joins Flipkart as a board member

The Flipkart Group today announced the appointment of Dan Bartlett, executive vice president, corporate affairs, Walmart Inc, as a board member effective November 21, 2024.

As head of corporate affairs at Walmart, Bartlett and his team advise the business, build trust, and motivate change by shaping public policy, leading sustainability and philanthropic initiatives, and telling the story of how the company fulfils its purpose. He also leads corporate real estate and the development of Walmart’s new home office campus in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Welcoming him to the board, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer and member of the board, Flipkart Group, said, “Dan has been a close partner for Flipkart since our association with Walmart in 2018. We are proud to welcome him to the board, and will greatly benefit from his extensive experience in strategy and building long-standing, responsible, and sustainable businesses.”

Bartlett has decades of experience in public relations and government affairs. Before joining Walmart, he held leadership positions at leading public relations firms, including Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Public Strategies. Bartlett’s career began in public service, playing key roles in George W Bush’s presidential and Texas gubernatorial campaigns. This work led him to the White House, where he served in several high-ranking positions, completing his service as counsellor to President Bush.

Bartlett said, “The Flipkart Group has been instrumental in driving transformative change by enhancing value and access for customers across India. It has a significant opportunity to further contribute to job creation while focusing on equitable and sustainable growth. I look forward to being part of the company’s future development and helping to shape its vision.”

Bartlett graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he continues to be involved as an adjunct faculty member and as a fellow of the school’s Center for Politics and Governance. An outdoor enthusiast, he also serves on the board of directors of Trek Bicycles.