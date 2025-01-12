Windsor has created much-needed disruption in EV market: Parth Jindal

Windsor, launched in September 2024, has achieved its goal of creating a much-needed disruption in the electric vehicle (EV) market, said Parth Jindal, Director, JSW MG Motor India, on Sunday.

With the help of Windsor, JSW MG Motor's total sales in the last quarter of 2024 jumped 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 20,580 units. Meanwhile, the industry's overall sales in the same period rose by just 5.4 per cent YoY to 1.07 million units.

“We wanted the MG Windsor to bring about the much-needed disruption in the EV market, and it has achieved that. This vehicle embodies our commitment to delivering innovative, futuristic, and sustainable mobility solutions by combining the pricing of the A+ segment, the exterior dimensions of the B+ segment, and the interior charm of the C+ segment," Jindal told Business Standard on Sunday evening.

A+ SUVs are compact, under 4 metres, affordable, and suited for city driving. B+ SUVs are slightly larger, more spacious, and feature-rich for families. C+ SUVs are the largest, most premium, with powerful engines and advanced features.

"The MG Windsor is truly driving the democratisation of electric mobility on Indian roads,” Jindal said. He mentioned that the company's electric car sales doubled in 2024 with the help of Windsor.

According to data provided by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), 99,165 electric cars were sold in India in 2024, recording a 19.9 per cent YoY growth.

JSW MG Motor's share in total electric car sales in India was just 11.5 per cent in 2023, which increased to 21.66 per cent in 2024. The share of Tata Motors -- the leader in the electric car market -- reduced from 72.68 per cent in 2023 to 62 per cent in 2024, as per FADA.

Jindal said, “With several new launches planned, we are confident of surpassing previous benchmarks."