Air India to double international transit traffic in 3 years: CCO Aggarwal

Nearly 10 per cent of Air India’s total international passengers use Indian airports as a transit hub and the Tata Group-owned airline expects to double this share in three years, its Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal said on Sunday. About 130 million passengers fly over India every year, with approximately 10 per cent of this transit traffic handled by Dubai and around 7.5 per cent by Doha. In comparison, Delhi currently handles less than one per cent of this transit traffic, indicating that there is a huge opportunity, Aggarwal said during a press briefing. “We have already increased our traffic to the west of India. We need to boost our connectivity to the east of India, especially in Southeast Asia, so that we can get more international-to-international (I2I) traffic,” he said.

Aggarwal talked about the importance of the Europe-Australia corridor which the Indian carriers have not focused on so far. “We have tried to align our flight timings to Western destinations such as Frankfurt, London, and Paris with Eastern destinations such as Melbourne and Sydney,” he noted.

He said that the current share of I2I traffic in the airline’s total international traffic stood at about 10 per cent. “In the next three years, I see this share increasing to 15-20 per cent. That is what we are aspiring for. That is what we hope to achieve,” he added.

Since 2019-20, the airline’s total revenue from front cabins (business class and premium economy) has grown 2.3 times, while revenue from back cabins (economy class) has risen by 1.6 times.

“We are increasing the number of front cabin seats in the widebody planes for that reason. After the retrofit is complete, we will have to double the number of front cabin seats compared to today. Consequently, the yields from these planes will increase substantially,” he said. The airline will start sending its existing widebody planes for retrofitting in June or July this year.

Air India has consistently opposed increasing bilateral rights for countries such as the UAE and Qatar, stating that their airlines use their hubs to carry a significant portion of traffic from India to North America and Europe. In the coming years, Air India plans to significantly increase its direct flights to North America and Europe.

“We have already made our position very clear. If we aim to capture a larger share of the international market, we need to strengthen our hubs (Delhi, and Mumbai, among others). The capacity being deployed is extending beyond these hubs (Dubai, Doha). The bilateral rights India has granted are more than sufficient for origin-destination (O-D) or point-to-point traffic,” Aggarwal said, adding that while the final decision rests with the government, Air India is not “overly” concerned about the issue.

The government has recently allowed Indian carriers to wet lease planes on new routes to help them meet rising demand amid slow delivery of planes from manufacturers. Wet leasing involves renting an aircraft with its crew, maintenance, and insurance, while dry leasing provides only the aircraft without a crew or operational support.

Aggarwal stated that the airline was currently not exploring the option of wet leasing of planes.

“We have seen operationally that it becomes very challenging to wet lease planes and build a flight network around that on a sustainable basis. We have done dry leasing. Wet leasing can be opportunistic in filling some sudden spurt in demand. We are not looking at it right now. We have placed orders for new planes,” he said.

Currently, out of 100 seats that Air India is selling on its international flights, 20 are being sold directly via the airline's website or app, 40 are being sold via domestic point of sales (PoS) and the remaining 40 are being sold via foreign PoS.

When asked if he would like sales via foreign PoS to increase, he stated that it was very difficult to decide as there is no set formula that ensures higher per-seat revenue if the seat has been sold via a foreign PoS. “It depends from market to market. We don’t really have a target PoS number. We just look at yield maximisation,” he added.

“Falling rupee does put pressure on our cost structure as most of our costs are dollarised, barring the employee costs. Air India has some natural hedge because we fly a lot of international services, so we charge in international currencies. However, half of these tickets are still sold in India in rupees. It impacts on our profitability and fares,” he stated.

“The fares go up and then the demand is also impacted. It poses a challenge to the industry and to us. We have to deal with it by increasing productivity and various other measures,” he noted.