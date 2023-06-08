Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath becomes 4th Indian to join 'The Giving Pledge'

The campaign, launched in 2010, aims to encourage wealthy people to publicly declare their intention to donate at least half their wealth to charitable causes. It is open only to billionaires who wish to make a public declaration of their intention to give away wealth. Data from the campaign’s website shows that over 240 people from 29 countries have committed to giving their wealth to charitable causes as of 2023.

Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath has become the fourth and youngest Indian to join ‘The Giving Pledge’, founded by Warren Buffett, Melinda French Gates, and Bill Gates.