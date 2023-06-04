Marico boss Harsh Mariwala shares 8 mantras for a successful business

Harsh Mariwala the founder and chairman of Marico took to Twitter on Friday to share his top eight mantras to build a successful business. Mariwala who is also the Managing Director and Chairman of Kaya Limited is best known for building household brands like Saffola and Parachute.

In his Twitter post, Mariwala explained how entrepreneurship can be daunting at first.

"Founders are likely to work longer hours and have to surmount unforeseen hurdles; however it’s the passion and grit that will always keep you rooted and move forward," he said.

While sharing his top eight mantras Mariwala emphasised the importance of taking risks. He started by stressing the need to leverage one's strengths. He writes that strengths can evolve into passion and determination and warns against becoming a Jack of all trades.





I’ve put together my 8 Mantras that have helped me in my growth journey. Feel free to add your learnings you have had along the way. — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) June 2, 2023 "I’ve put together the 8 mantras that have helped me in my growth journey. Feel free to add the learnings you have had along the way," Mariwala tweeted.

Here's a look at his mantras:

1) Leveraging Strengths

Mariwala says strengths can evolve into passion and determination, which will in turn help entrepreneurs shape their future.

"Shaping your future based on these learnings and core strengths, your chances of success would be higher and goals more attainable," he shared.

2) Focus On Limited Things

He urged budding entrepreneurs to keep their focus on limited things and not turn into "jack of all trades" and learn to say "no" once in a while.

"Jack of all trades does not bring success in every field you pursue. By saying, 'no’, you clear up time and headspace to do more. The more focussed you are, the lesser number of tasks you undertake, leading to higher efficiency and quality in your work," he explained.

3) Take Risks

Mariwala believes learning comes from failures so he asks entrepreneurs to take risks.

"I have undergone many failures in my journey — and each one of them has taught me something. Sometimes you win. But you never lose. You always learn," one of his pictorial posts said.

4) Evolve Your Vision

Mariwala also wrote on how businesses are built on chance and serendipity.

"One should remain open to new opportunities and adapt their vision accordingly for sustainable growth. A good businessman will aim to capitalise on the opportunity or environmental change," the businessman said.

5) Go For Win-Win Negotiations

Mariwala advised new entrepreneurs to learn to be fair, especially when in a leadership position.

"It is important to ensure all parties involved feel valuable and benefit from the situation," he added.

6) Reinvent Yourself

Mariwala also explained why one should not resist change.

"When I stepped down as managing director of Marico, it was a huge shift for me. I had to reimagine myself, exploring newer horizons and taking up newer challenges. All of which led to opening up a new chapter in my life."

7) Find Your Purpose

He said that having a purpose in life can make the entrepreneurial journey enriching and rewarding.

"Once a certain level of achievement has been attained, it is important to delve into pegging your purpose in life," he shared.

8) Show Grit

Mariwala explained that passion combined with perseverance and determination can help an entrepreneur show his grit.