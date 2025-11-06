Zydus gets USFDA's orphan drug designation for beta-thalassemia product

Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said the US health regulator has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to Desidustat, a novel product for the treatment of beta-thalassemia.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) grants orphan status to support development of medicines for the treatment of rare diseases that affect fewer than 2 lakh people in the US.

"This Orphan Drug Designation from the USFDA underlines the urgent medical need to develop Desidustat to address beta-thalassemia," Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel said in a regulatory filing.

Beta thalassaemia patients have low levels of haemoglobin, which results in a lack of oxygen in many parts of the body, leading to weakness, fatigue and more serious complications.