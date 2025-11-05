Home / Companies / People / Birla Opus CEO Rakshit Hargave resigns to pursue new opportunities

Birla Opus CEO Rakshit Hargave resigns to pursue new opportunities

The company said the appointment of Hargave's successor will be announced in due course. In the meantime, MD Himanshu Kapania will directly oversee the paints business

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
Birla Opus Chief Executive Officer Rakshit Hargave has resigned from his position, effective November 1, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. His resignation was accepted by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors at their meetings held on the same day.
 
Hargave will officially exit the organisation at the close of business hours on December 5. In his resignation letter, Hargave said he wished to "pursue career opportunities outside the company". 

Leadership transition

The company said the appointment of Hargave’s successor will be announced in "due course". In the interim, Managing Director Himanshu Kapania will directly oversee the paints business.

Hargave played key role

Hargave joined Birla Opus in November 2021 and played a key role in shaping the company during its startup phase in decorative paints. Over the past four years, he helped establish six integrated manufacturing facilities and expand the company’s distribution and supply chain network across India.
 
The company thanked Hargave for building a high-performing team and laying the foundation for Birla Opus’s long-term growth. “The Board appreciated his contribution from the ‘Project to Launch’ phase of Birla Opus and wished him the best for his future endeavours,” the company said in its statement.

Grasim Industries Q2 results

Grasim Industries, the parent company of Birla Opus, on Wednesday reported a consolidated revenue of ₹39,900 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (Q2), up 17 per cent from ₹34,223 crore a year ago, driven by strong growth in its building materials and chemicals businesses. The company’s consolidated net profit stood at ₹553 crore, a 76 per cent jump from ₹315 crore in the same quarter last year.
 

Grasim Industries resignations Leadership Grasim paints corporate leadership

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

