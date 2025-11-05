Birla Opus CEO Rakshit Hargave resigns to pursue new opportunities

Birla Opus Chief Executive Officer Rakshit Hargave has resigned from his position, effective November 1, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. His resignation was accepted by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors at their meetings held on the same day.

ALSO READ: Grasim closing in on ₹2 trillion mcap on paint, cement, digital bets: Birla Hargave will officially exit the organisation at the close of business hours on December 5. In his resignation letter, Hargave said he wished to "pursue career opportunities outside the company".

Leadership transition

The company said the appointment of Hargave’s successor will be announced in "due course". In the interim, Managing Director Himanshu Kapania will directly oversee the paints business.