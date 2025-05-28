Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / 3M India Q4 results: Net profit rises 58% to ₹71.37 cr, revneue up 9%

3M India Q4 results: Net profit rises 58% to ₹71.37 cr, revneue up 9%

However, company's revenue from operations has increased by 9.48 per cent to ₹1,198.23 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, it was ₹1,094.54 crore in corresponding quarter of previous financial year

3M, Makers' Mark, 3M India
The company's board has proposed a final dividend of ₹160 per equity share on the face value of ₹10, along with a special dividend of ₹375 per equity share. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:13 PM IST
Net profit of 3M India Limited has declined by 58.7 per cent to ₹71.37 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, it had reported a net profit of ₹172.85 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
However, the company's revenue from operations has increased by 9.48 per cent to ₹1,198.23 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, it was ₹1,094.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.
 
The company's board has proposed a final dividend of ₹160 per equity share on the face value of ₹10, along with a special dividend of ₹375 per equity share.  Similarly, the company's total income rose 7.74 per cent to ₹1,211.74 crore in the Q4FY25, it was ₹1,124.72 crore in the Q4FY24.  The expenses declined marginally to ₹225.22 crore in the quarter under review.  The current tax of the company rose more than twice to ₹146.73 crore in the Q4FY25, the company current tax in the same quarter last year was ₹58.34 crore.  The comany revenue from the health care segment increased by 17.6 per cent to ₹233.72 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, it was ₹198.74 crore in the Q4 FY24.  Similarly, the company's revenue from safety and industrial division climbed 14 per cent to ₹381.45 crore in the Q4FY25, it was ₹334.09 crore in the Q4FY24.
Topics :Q4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 28 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

