BSNL posts first consecutive quarterly profit at ₹280 crore in Q4FY25

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Tuesday reported its first back-to-back profitable quarters, with a net profit of ₹280 crore in the fourth quarter (January–March) of FY25, driven by higher mobile revenue following the rollout of 4G services. In comparison, it had reported a ₹849 crore loss in Q4 FY24. In the preceding quarter (Q3), BSNL marked its first return to profitability since 2007, posting a ₹262 crore net profit.

However, the overall loss for FY25 stood at ₹2,247 crore, despite a dramatic 58 per cent reduction from ₹5,370 crore in FY24. The telco also recorded its highest-ever capex, improved Ebitda margins, and generated record revenue from core segments and asset monetisation.

BSNL’s operating revenue rose 7.8 per cent to ₹20,841 crore in FY25, up from ₹19,330 crore a year earlier, while total income surged 10 per cent year-on-year to ₹23,427 crore, up from ₹21,302 crore.

ALSO READ: Steel ministry backs extension of import curbs on metallurgical coke Revenue from mobility services, including interconnect usage charges (IUC), grew by 6 per cent to ₹7,499 crore, while the Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) segment posted a 10 per cent increase, reaching ₹2,923 crore. Leased lines and enterprise services registered a modest gain of 3.5 per cent, generating ₹4,096 crore in FY25.

Its Ebitda more than doubled to ₹5,396 crore in FY25, up from ₹2,164 crore in FY24. This led to an improvement in the Ebitda margin to 23.01 per cent, compared to 10.15 per cent the previous year. Notably, 27 telecom circles turned Ebitda-positive, up from 17 in FY24, and 10 circles registered net profits, up from just three a year earlier.

The telecom operator attributed the financial turnaround to disciplined cost control and operational efficiency. “The sharp turnaround is testimony to professional management, government support and relentless focus on both the top line and the bottom line. BSNL is not just being revived, but redefined,” said BSNL Managing Director Robert J Ravi.

Meanwhile, continued asset monetisation also helped reduce the annual loss. Revenue from the same jumped by 77 per cent, touching ₹1,120 crore in FY25.

As a case in point, BSNL officials highlighted total expenditure falling by 3 per cent to ₹25,841 crore in FY25, compared to ₹26,673 crore in FY24. Finance costs were also reduced by 14 per cent to ₹1,527 crore. However, increased investments resulted in depreciation and amortisation costs rising to ₹6,283 crore.

Going forward

BSNL clocked a record capex investment in FY25, with asset additions amounting to ₹26,022 crore. This included ₹15,324 crore spent on equipment and towers and ₹10,698 crore towards spectrum acquisition—primarily to support 4G rollout and fibre infrastructure—making it the largest investment in the company’s history. The company has rolled out more than 98,000 4G towers nationwide, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday. BSNL has begun testing its 5G infrastructure, with sites already operational in Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, Chennai and a few other state capitals, officials said earlier.

However, this and the higher depreciation and amortisation from recent spectrum acquisitions will weigh on quarterly results in the near term despite solid fundamentals, the company said. As a result, “profit after tax may be subdued next fiscal,” the company said. Ravi stressed the company is confident of sustaining this growth trajectory going forward, also indicating that this growth would come without a rise in tariffs. “We will not be chasing profits as our end goal. When we consistently do the right things – provide excellent service, reach the unreached, innovate for inclusivity – profits will naturally follow,” Ravi said.

Over the medium to long term, the company believes its profitability prospects are robust, supported by the nationwide rollout of indigenous 4G/5G, 5G Network-as-a-Service initiatives, investments in core infrastructure, and the upgradation of ageing backhaul fibres.