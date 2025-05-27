LIC Q4FY25 results: Net profit up 38% at ₹19,012 crore on lower costs

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) reported a 38 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹19,012 crore for the January–March quarter of 2024–25 (Q4FY25), supported by a steep decline in expenses. State-owned(LIC) reported a 38 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹19,012 crore for the January–March quarter of 2024–25 (Q4FY25), supported by a steep decline in expenses.

The expense of management (EoM) dropped around 33.24 per cent YoY to ₹16,495.08 crore. Net commission declined 6.5 per cent YoY to ₹7,711.5 crore, while employee remuneration and welfare expenses fell nearly 57 per cent YoY to ₹5,928.48 crore.

In Q4, the annualised premium equivalent (APE) fell nearly 11 per cent to ₹18,853 crore from ₹21,180 crore a year earlier, while the value of new business (VNB) slipped 3.04 per cent YoY to ₹3,534 crore.

However, the VNB margin—a measure of profitability for life insurers—rose to 18.75 per cent in the quarter from 17.21 per cent in the year-ago period.

Net income from investments increased 10.31 per cent YoY to ₹93,132.67 crore in Q4FY25. Total investment income was up 7.9 per cent YoY at ₹3.92 trillion in FY25.

In a post-earnings media call, LIC’s management said the insurer had invested ₹1.85 trillion in equity markets in FY25—41 per cent higher YoY—and booked profits of ₹73,000 crore, up 19 per cent YoY.

Also Read

Additionally, LIC invested ₹80,000 crore in corporate bonds in FY25, 30 per cent higher than last year. The insurer remains one of the largest investors in India’s debt capital market.

LIC reported a net profit of ₹48,151 crore in FY25, compared to ₹40,676 crore in FY24. Its assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹54.52 trillion as of March 2025, up 6.45 per cent from ₹51.23 trillion a year ago.

The yield on policyholders’ funds (excluding unrealised gains) was 7.92 per cent for Q4, up from 7.72 per cent a year ago but down from 8.46 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Persistency ratios (based on premium) for the 13th and 61st months stood at 68.62 per cent and 54.54 per cent, respectively, in Q4. In the previous quarter, these were 68.61 per cent and 59.69 per cent, respectively.

“LIC has taken several steps to improve persistency, the results of which will be reflected in next year’s 13th-month persistency. Following the introduction of new product regulations, we have revamped our product suite and adjusted ticket sizes and premiums to further support persistency,” LIC management said.

LIC’s EoM ratio was 11.15 per cent, down from 16.20 per cent in Q4FY24. Its solvency ratio improved to 211 per cent from 198 per cent a year earlier.

The board recommended a final dividend of ₹12 per share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval. The bonus allocated to policyholders stood at ₹56,190.24 crore for FY25, compared to ₹52,955.87 crore in FY24.

Commenting on LIC’s planned entry into health insurance through a stake acquisition in a standalone health insurer, the management said, “Discussions are almost at the final stage. The board will take a call very soon—within 2–3 months.”

By First Year Premium Income (FYPI), LIC continues to lead the Indian life insurance market with an overall share of 57.05 per cent. For the year ended 31 March 2025, its market share stood at 37.46 per cent in the individual segment and 71.19 per cent in the group segment.