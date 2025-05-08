Airtel Africa Q4 profit at $80 million on revenue growth, lower costs

A sustained rise in revenue and lower finance costs helped Airtel Africa report a consolidated net profit of $80 million in the fourth quarter (January–March) of FY25, reversing a net loss of $91 million in the corresponding quarter of FY24. As a result, the telecom operator posted an annual net profit of $328 million in FY25, up from a loss of $89 million in FY24.

Quarterly finance costs fell 52 per cent in Q4 to $221 million, compared to $465 million a year earlier. Total finance costs for FY25 stood at $822 million, down 51 per cent from $1.7 billion in FY24. The company noted that this figure included $179 million in derivative and foreign exchange losses, largely due to the Nigerian naira’s devaluation in the first half of FY25, which has since been partially offset.

Revenue rose 17.8 per cent year-on-year to $1.31 billion in Q4 FY25, up from $1.1 billion in the same period last year. This marked a recovery from two consecutive quarters of revenue contraction, with Q3 showing just a 2.42 per cent increase. Airtel attributed the improved performance to strong execution and tariff adjustments in Nigeria, leading to Q4 revenue growth of 23.2 per cent in constant currency and 17.8 per cent in reported currency, as currency headwinds began to ease.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for Q4 stood at $623 million, up 19.8 per cent from $520 million in the same quarter last year. Underlying EBITDA for the year declined by 5.1 per cent in reported currency to $2.3 billion, with margins at 46.5 per cent, down from 48.8 per cent in the prior year. The drop was attributed to increased fuel costs and a reduced contribution from Nigeria to the Group's earnings.

With operations in 14 sub-Saharan African countries, Airtel Africa remains one of the continent’s largest telecom providers. The total customer base grew by 8.7 per cent year-on-year to 166.1 million in the March quarter, driven by increased penetration of mobile data and mobile money services.

Data customers rose 14.1 per cent to 73.4 million, while mobile money customers increased 17.3 per cent to 44.6 million, reflecting continued growth momentum in digital services across its key markets.