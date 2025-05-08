Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / L&T Q42025 result: Net profit jumps 25% to ₹5,497 crore, dividend announced

L&T Q42025 result: Net profit jumps 25% to ₹5,497 crore, dividend announced

Larsen & Toubro Q4 FY25 result: The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹34 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 6:56 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5,497 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25). This marks a 25 per cent jump year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹4,396 crore in Q4FY24.
 
L&T's consolidated revenue from operations grew 10.9 per cent annually to ₹74,392.3 crore from ₹67,078.7 crore in Q4FY24.
 
“The year concluded on a high note, marking yet another period of outstanding performance. We achieved the highest ever yearly order inflows in Company’s history which buoys our order book to a record level. Similarly, the strong revenue growth underpins our journey towards achieving operational excellence through innovation and digitalisation," said SN Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director of L&T.
 
"I am pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹34 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25," he added.
 

L&T FY25 result

 
For the entire year, the engineering and construction giant posted a consolidated net profit of ₹15,037 crore, registering a 15 per cent growth compared to ₹13,059 crore in FY24. Meanwhile, revenue from operations grew 15.7 per cent from ₹2,21,112 crore to ₹2,55,734.5 crore.
 
"The order inflow for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 stood at ₹89,613 crore, registering a strong growth of 24 per cent y-o-y. International orders at ₹62,739 crore during the quarter constituted 70 per cent of the total," the company said in its filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
 
Shares of Larsen & Toubro were down 0.05 per cent at ₹3,320.6 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at the close of trading on Thursday, ahead of the company's earnings announcement.
First Published: May 08 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

