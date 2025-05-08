L&T Q4 net profit jumps 25% to Rs 5,497 crore, beats Street estimates

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 25 per cent rise in net profit attributable to the owners of the company for the January–March quarter of 2024-25, owing to higher revenues and an exceptional item. For the quarter under review, L&T posted a consolidated net profit of ₹5,497.3 crore, while revenue rose 10.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹74,392.28 crore.

Order inflow for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, stood at ₹89,613 crore, up 24 per cent Y-o-Y. International orders, at ₹62,739 crore during the quarter, constituted 70 per cent of the total, the company said.

For the full year ended March 2025, the engineering conglomerate reported a net profit of ₹15,037 crore, up 15.1 per cent Y-o-Y. Revenue was ₹255,734 crore, up 15.7 per cent Y-o-Y, driven mainly by a large order book and ramp-up in execution across its projects and manufacturing business. L&T’s board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹34 per equity share.

L&T, however, missed quarterly revenue estimates, with 17 analysts in a Bloomberg poll projecting ₹76,298.1 crore, but exceeded net profit expectations, beating the adjusted net income estimate of ₹4,545.3 crore from 11 analysts.

“We achieved the highest-ever yearly order inflows in the company’s history, which buoys up our order book to a record level. Similarly, the strong revenue growth underpins our journey towards achieving operational excellence through innovation and digitalisation,” said S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director, L&T.

As of March 31, 2025, L&T’s consolidated order book stood at ₹5.79 trillion, up 22 per cent Y-o-Y, with international orders accounting for 46 per cent of the total. During the year, the group secured new orders worth ₹3.56 trillion.

Also Read

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter was ₹8,203 crore, up 13 per cent Y-o-Y, while the Ebitda margin remained stable at 11 per cent.

Expenses for the quarter rose 10 per cent to ₹67,988.09 crore compared to the same period last year. “During the year, the company made strategic investments to strengthen its new-age businesses in semiconductor technologies and data centres. Growth in our traditional core business, combined with a focus on technology-driven new-age businesses, will steer the company towards its vision of diversifying its portfolio and becoming future-ready,” Subrahmanyan said.

For the quarter under review, the company’s infrastructure projects segment secured orders worth ₹34,580 crore, up 10 per cent Y-o-Y. Energy projects recorded order inflows of ₹32,201 crore, more than doubling Y-o-Y.

The company’s profit for the year ended March 31, 2025, includes an exceptional gain of ₹475 crore (net of tax), arising from the partial reversal of a previously recorded impairment provision related to its funded exposure in the erstwhile L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forgings joint venture, the company said.

“Despite turbulent global geopolitical dynamics, the Indian economic landscape continues to demonstrate resilience and stable growth. Driven by continuing public infrastructure investments and a revival in private investments in areas like energy transition, data centres, and real estate, India’s economic growth is expected to continue,” Subrahmanyan said.

“The government's prudent fiscal policies and efforts to improve domestic demand, complemented by the Reserve Bank of India’s accommodative monetary policy to anchor inflation within an acceptable range, are expected to improve the momentum and quality of growth,” he added.

Amid rising global risks — including US-led tariff measures, volatile crude oil prices, and disrupted supply chains — the company said the outlook for cross-border trade, investment, and economic growth remains uncertain. Heightened policy unpredictability, geopolitical tensions, and military escalation further cloud the macro environment.

In this economic backdrop, the company said it will focus on the timely execution of its large order book, preservation of liquidity, and optimal use of capital and other resources, while remaining cautiously optimistic about emerging new opportunities. The Gulf Cooperation Council’s transition from oil to clean energy, along with its push for industrialisation, continues to make the region’s growth opportunities attractive.

The company’s shares closed flat at ₹3,320.6, while the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 0.51 per cent to 80,334.81 points.