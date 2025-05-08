Titan Q4 net profit rises 13% to Rs 871 crore, income increases up 18.8%

Titan Company Limited has declared a net profit Rs 871 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, this marks a 112.97 per cent increase from Q4 FY24 net profit.Titan, jewellery to watch conglomerate, reported total income of Rs 15,032 crore in the Q4 of FY25, the company had reported net income of Rs 12,653 crore in the Q4 of FY24.''While FY25 was marked by multiple external events that had varying impacts on the businesses in general, Titan’s businesses clocked yet another year of strong 22 per cent revenue growth resulting in the Company crossing the impressive milestone of ₹50,000+ crore of revenues for the full year. Our Analog Watch business continued its strong growth trajectory by product innovation led premiumization whilst moving in sync with the rising aspirations of the Indian consumer. '' said C K Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan''The EyeCare business has returned to the double-digit growth trajectory in Q3 and Q4 of FY25 and is poised for even better growth in FY26. Within Emerging businesses, Fragrances has performed well for FY25 signifying growing acceptance of SKINN brand. Our International Business expansions are progressing well in North America and GCC regions. As we look forward to FY26, all businesses of Titan Company are focusing on market share expansion in their respective categories and catering to the changing needs of our consumers.'' Venkataraman added.