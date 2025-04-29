Bajaj Finance Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 16% to ₹3,940 crore

NBFC firm Bajaj Finance on Tuesday reported a 16 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 3,940 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

It had registered a net profit of Rs 3,402 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Total income during January-March of 2024-25 rose to Rs 15,808 crore against Rs 12,764 crore in the corresponding year-ago period, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income increased to Rs 13,824 crore from Rs 11,201 crore a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit grew by 19 per cent to Rs 4,546 crore from Rs 3,825 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

The total assets under management as on March 31, 2025, increased by 26 per cent to Rs 4,16,661 crore.

Also Read

The company said its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) and net NPAs as of March 31, 2025, stood at 0.96 per cent and 0.44 per cent, respectively.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 44 per equity share of face value Rs 2 for 2024-25.

Besides, the board approved sub-division of 1 equity share of face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up into 2 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each fully paid-up.

It has also approved issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1, that is, 4 bonus equity shares of Re 1 each for every 1 equity share of Re 1 each.

During the quarter, the company re-assessed its income tax position for certain items based on favourable orders of various courts and tribunals.

Accordingly, the company has reversed tax expense for earlier years, amounting to Rs 249 crore and reduced the current year's tax provision by Rs 99 crore, resulting in overall tax reduction of Rs 348 crore in Q4 FY25.