BEML Q4 net profit rises 12% to ₹287.55 crore, revenue up 9% YoY

BEML posted a 12% YoY rise in Q4 FY25 net profit to ₹287.55 crore; revenue, total income, and expenses all rose 9% as the company expanded project-related investments

The company's expenses registered 9 per cent YoY growth at ₹1,261.37 crore in the Q4FY25, it had reported ₹1,170.57 crore total expenses in the Q4FY24. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
BEML Limited, formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited, reported an 11.97 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax to ₹287.55 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25. The company had posted a profit of ₹256.80 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
The public sector undertaking’s (PSU’s) revenue from operations rose 9.18 per cent YoY to ₹1,652.53 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to ₹1,513.65 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹1,656.67 crore, up 9 per cent from ₹1,518.52 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
 
Total expenses for the quarter increased 9 per cent YoY to ₹1,261.37 crore, against ₹1,170.57 crore in the same period last year. 
 
Advances to MAMC consortium
 
In an exchange filing, BEML disclosed that it has advanced ₹73.76 crore to the MAMC consortium—formed with Coal India Ltd (CIL) and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC)—for acquiring specified assets of Mining & Allied Machinery Corporation Ltd (MAMC), which is under liquidation. BEML holds a 48 per cent stake in the consortium.

Additionally, a subsidiary, MAMC Industries Ltd, was incorporated for the intended joint venture, to which BEML has advanced ₹605.38 crore.
 
Investment in Section 8 company
 
BEML also reported an investment in System Testing and Research for Advanced Materials Foundations, incorporated as a Section 8 Company under the Companies Act, 2013, on 18 September 2024.
 
The group invested ₹61.25 lakh, representing 61,250 equity shares of ₹100 each. Of these, 20,000 shares have been allotted to BEML. The remaining 41,250 shares, pending allotment, have been recorded as other non-current financial assets in the company’s books.
First Published: May 23 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

