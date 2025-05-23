BEML Q4 net profit rises 12% to ₹287.55 crore, revenue up 9% YoY

BEML Limited, formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited, reported an 11.97 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax to ₹287.55 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25. The company had posted a profit of ₹256.80 crore in the same quarter last year. The public sector undertaking’s (PSU’s) revenue from operations rose 9.18 per cent YoY to ₹1,652.53 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to ₹1,513.65 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹1,656.67 crore, up 9 per cent from ₹1,518.52 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. ALSO READ: Smallcap packaging stock zooms 44% in 2 days on strong Q4 results Total expenses for the quarter increased 9 per cent YoY to ₹1,261.37 crore, against ₹1,170.57 crore in the same period last year.

Advances to MAMC consortium

In an exchange filing, BEML disclosed that it has advanced ₹73.76 crore to the MAMC consortium—formed with Coal India Ltd (CIL) and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC)—for acquiring specified assets of Mining & Allied Machinery Corporation Ltd (MAMC), which is under liquidation. BEML holds a 48 per cent stake in the consortium.

Additionally, a subsidiary, MAMC Industries Ltd, was incorporated for the intended joint venture, to which BEML has advanced ₹605.38 crore.

Investment in Section 8 company

BEML also reported an investment in System Testing and Research for Advanced Materials Foundations, incorporated as a Section 8 Company under the Companies Act, 2013, on 18 September 2024.

The group invested ₹61.25 lakh, representing 61,250 equity shares of ₹100 each. Of these, 20,000 shares have been allotted to BEML. The remaining 41,250 shares, pending allotment, have been recorded as other non-current financial assets in the company’s books.