Grasim Q4FY25 profit increases 9.2%; gains 10% share in paints market

The net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Grasim Industries, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, grew by 9.24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) to Rs 1,495.9 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 44,267.3 crore, up 17.34 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, total expenses during the same period rose 20.8 per cent YoY to Rs 40,755.8 crore.

The growth was driven by strong performance in the cement, chemicals and financial services businesses. However, profit growth was impacted by higher interest and depreciation costs. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at Rs 6,548 crore, up 6 per cent YoY.

The company’s Building Materials segment reported revenue of Rs 25,232 crore, up 21 per cent YoY, led by all-round performance across cement, paints, and B2B e-commerce. Its Ebitda stood at Rs 4,406 crore, up 6 per cent YoY, with improved profitability in the cement business. Cement volumes (UltraTech) rose 17 per cent YoY to 41.02 million tonnes.

In the paints segment, the combined Q4FY25 revenues of Birla Opus and Birla White Putty gave the company a revenue market share of over 10 per cent in the organised decorative paints market. The total capex for the paints business stood at Rs 9,352 crore as of 31 March 2025—around 94 per cent of the planned capex outlay.

Also Read

The firm’s financial services arm, Aditya Birla Capital, reported revenue of Rs 12,197 crore, up 16 per cent YoY. As of 31 March 2025, the overall lending portfolio (NBFC and HFC) stood at an all-time high of Rs 1.57 trillion, up 27 per cent YoY. Its total assets under management (across AMC, life and health insurance) stood at Rs 5.11 trillion, up 17 per cent YoY.

For the full year (FY25), the company’s profit declined by 13.4 per cent YoY to Rs 7,756.33 crore, owing to higher interest and depreciation charges stemming from investments in the building materials business.

Revenue for FY25 increased by 13.4 per cent to nearly Rs 1.5 trillion—an all-time high—driven by robust performance in the building materials and financial services businesses.

However, Ebitda declined by 4 per cent YoY to Rs 20,023 crore due to initial investments in building Birla Opus, its consumer-facing paints business.

Sequentially, the company’s Q4 profit surged by 82.4 per cent, while revenue rose 25.23 per cent.

Additionally, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY25. The total outflow on account of the dividend will be Rs 681 crore.