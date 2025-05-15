Bikaji Q4 results: PAT dips 65.7% to ₹39.92 cr despite revenue stability

Snacks manufacturer Bikaji Foods International Ltd on Thursday reported a 65.7 per cent drop to Rs 39.92 crore in consolidated profit for the March quarter of FY25.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 116.28 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bikaji Foods.

Its total revenue from operation was marginally down to Rs 613.62 crore in the March quarter against Rs 614.44 crore a year ago. Total expenses were up 20.71 per cent to Rs 568.80 crore in the quarter under review compared to the year-ago period.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Bikaji Foods' net profit was down 26.23 per cent to Rs 194.34 crore, from Rs 263.46 crore a year ago.

In FY25, Bikaji Foods' total consolidated income rose 12.6 per cent to Rs 2,654.75 crore.

Bikaji Foods International is India's third-largest ethnic snacks manufacturer and the second-fastest-growing company in the Indian organized snacks market.

Shares of Bikaji Foods International Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 712.70 on BSE, up 1.06 per cent.