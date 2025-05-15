ITC Hotels Q4 result: Net profit rises 40% to ₹257 crore, revenue up 17%

ITC Hotels on Thursday reported a 40 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit (attributed to owners) for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). Net profit for the Jan-Mar quarter stood at ₹257 crore, up from ₹182 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), ITC Hotels, which was recently demerged from the ITC businesses, net profit zoomed 19.5 per cent from ₹215 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations, meanwhile, saw a 17 per cent rise at ₹1,061 crore from ₹907 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Sequentially, revenue saw a marginal 4.5 per cent from ₹1,015 crore.

ITC Hotels reported an 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter, reaching ₹413 crore. The Ebitda margin improved by 140 basis points, rising to 38.9 per cent from 37.5 per cent in the same quarter last year. reported an 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter, reaching ₹413 crore. The Ebitda margin improved by 140 basis points, rising to 38.9 per cent from 37.5 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Also Read

ITC Hotels Q4 highlights

Revenue: ₹1,061 crore, up 40 per cent

Net profit: ₹257 crore, up 17 per cent

Earnings per share (EPS): ₹1.23 (basic and diluted)

ITC Hotels financial year earnings

ITC Hotels saw a 66 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, compared to FY24. Net profit stood at ₹215 crore at the end of FY25, down from ₹635 crore.

Consolidated revenue for FY25 also fell 71 per cent to ₹1,015 crore, compared to ₹3,560 crore the previous year.

Revenue: ₹1,015 crore, down 71 per cent

Net profit: ₹215 crore, down 66 per cent

EPS: ₹3.05 (basic and diluted) ITC Hotel new projects, expansion The company’s board approved a capital expenditure of ₹328 crore to develop a new hotel in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, ITC Hotels said in an exchange filing. The property is expected to feature around 200 rooms and is set to be completed by 2029. The project will be fully funded through internal accruals, the company said : ₹3.05 (basic and diluted)

ITC Hotels operates 140 properties with approximately 13,000 rooms, 45 per cent of which are owned. The company aims to expand its portfolio to over 200 hotels with more than 18,000 rooms by 2030, targeting 65 per cent of its portfolio to operate under the asset-light management contract model.

Shares of ITC Hotels closed trading at ₹201.25 on the BSE just minutes after the company released its fourth quarter results.