Cochin Shipyard Q4 results: Profit rises 10% to ₹287.2 cr, revenue up 36%

Cochin Shipyard has reported a net profit of ₹287.18 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25, up 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The company had reported a net profit of ₹258.88 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The shipbuilder's revenue from operations grew by 36.6 per cent YoY to ₹1,757.65 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, compared to ₹1,286.04 crore in Q4FY24.

The company has also announced that its board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹2.25 per equity share of face value ₹5 each for the financial year 2024–25. This comes in addition to an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share declared on 6 February 2025, and another interim dividend of ₹4.00 per share declared on 7 November 2024.

The company’s operating margin declined to 23 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY25, compared to an operating margin of 29 per cent in Q4FY24.

During the financial year 2024–25, the company capitalised two major infrastructure projects: the International Ship Repair Facility and the New Dry Dock, amounting to ₹793.44 crore and ₹1,319.39 crore, respectively.

In Q4FY25, Cochin Shipyard’s shipbuilding revenue stood at ₹921.23 crore, down 6.5 per cent from ₹985.15 crore in Q4FY24. Meanwhile, ship repair revenue surged 178 per cent YoY to ₹836.41 crore, up from ₹300.89 crore.

Cochin Shipyard, in a regulatory filing, addressed the status of its shipbuilding contract with a government client, stating:

“With regard to the shipbuilding contract for construction of two ships with a Government customer, the contractual delivery dates (as extended) for both the vessels have already expired. At the request of the customer for reallocation of the vessel for other prospective buyers, the delivery of the ship has been abated with minor progress. The Company has provided for liquidated damages for the delay up to 29 April 2023 and 30 October 2023 in respect of the two ships. Since the Company has a valid contract with the customer, the Company has not recognised further liquidated damages in the financials beyond the dates mentioned above.”