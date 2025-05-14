Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 30.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 12214.04 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital declined 30.58% to Rs 864.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1245.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 12214.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10779.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.08% to Rs 3332.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3334.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 40589.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33940.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

12214.0410779.7140589.9833940.8431.0733.3735.0635.251428.941641.965089.044703.301360.831589.724842.844514.93864.601245.413332.323334.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News