Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 30.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 12214.04 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Capital declined 30.58% to Rs 864.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1245.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 12214.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10779.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.08% to Rs 3332.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3334.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 40589.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33940.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content