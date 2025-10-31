BPCL Q2 net profit more than doubles to ₹6,442 crore; revenue up 2.54%

State-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd ( BPCL ) on Friday reported 168 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in standalone net profit at ₹6,442 crore for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26) on the back of improved gross refining margin (GRM) and lower crude oil prices.

The oil marketing company’s (OMC’s) net profit stood at ₹2,397 crore in Q2FY25. On a sequential basis, standalone net profit of the company increased 5.2 per cent.

BPCL’s revenue from operations rose 2.54 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY26 to ₹1.21 trillion from ₹1.18 trillion last year.

The company reported average GRM of $7.77 per barrel (bbl) in the first six months of the current financial year (H1FY26) as against $6.12/bbl in H1FY25. Refining margin refers to the profit booked on turning a barrel of crude oil into refined products.

Meanwhile, BPCL’s board of directors has approved an interim dividend of ₹7.5 per equity share for FY26. The company’s under-recoveries on the sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders stood at ₹13,672 crore till September 30. BPCL would receive ₹7,594 crore compensation towards under-recoveries incurred on sale of domestic LPG in 12 equal monthly instalments, starting November 2025. BPCL’s petroleum sales increased 2.26 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY26 to 12.67 million tonnes (mt) from 12.39 mt last year. The company’s exports, however, slumped 10 per cent in the quarter from last year. Its refinery throughput declined 4.47 per cent in the quarter to 9.82 mt.