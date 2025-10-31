Tax reversal, strong volumes power ACC's 460% profit jump in Q2FY16

ACC, a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements, reported a consolidated profit (attributable to the owners of the company) for the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2 FY26) that surged 460.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,119.23 crore, driven by higher premium sales and tax adjustment relating to earlier periods.

In Q2 FY26, ACC reassessed its tax liabilities and provisions following favourable High Court rulings in similar cases. Based on these judgments, the management determined that certain provisions from earlier years were no longer required and reversed Rs 658.42 crore (Rs 12.36 crore as of March 31, 2025), disclosed under tax adjustment/write-back relating to earlier periods (net).

ACC's profit before tax (PBT) in Q2 FY26 grew 139.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 763 crore. Revenue and volumes at record Q2 levels ACC’s revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 5,932 crore, up 23.8 per cent Y-o-Y — the highest ever in the Q2 series — driven by higher premium product sales, which formed 47 per cent of trade sales. The company also reported the highest-ever Q2 volumes at 10 million tonnes, up 16 per cent Y-o-Y. ACC noted that cement demand in Q2 FY26 was moderate, growing 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y. The reduction in the goods and services tax (GST) rate from 28 per cent to 18 per cent has improved market sentiment.

The profit beat Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimates of Rs 295.4 crore. Revenue also surpassed the estimate of Rs 5,307.7 crore. Favourable policy environment to support growth: CEO Vinod Bahety, whole-time director and chief executive officer, ACC, said, “This quarter has been instrumental for the cement sector. Despite challenges from prolonged monsoons, the sector stands to benefit from several favourable developments, including GST 2.0 reforms, the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), and the withdrawal of coal cess. These developments will support steady demand momentum going forward.” Ebitda margin rises on cost efficiency and price mix ACC’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) during Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 846 crore, up 94 per cent Y-o-Y, while Ebitda margin rose to 14.3 per cent, up 4.8 percentage points Y-o-Y.

In the first half of FY26 (H1 FY26), the company’s revenue grew 22.22 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 12,018.9 crore, while its profit rose 167.2 per cent to Rs 1,494.61 crore. Sequentially, revenue declined 2.6 per cent, but profit jumped 198.2 per cent. During Q2 FY26, the company’s net worth increased by Rs 1,151 crore, reaching Rs 19,937 crore as of September 2025. Capacity expansion to lift output in Q3 ACC currently has a capacity of 40.4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). With the ongoing expansion of the Salai Banwa and Kalamboli plants, expected to be commissioned in Q3, the capacity will rise to 43.7 mtpa.