Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Vedanta Q2 profit falls 38% on exceptional item, revenue rises 6%

Vedanta Q2 profit falls 38% on exceptional item, revenue rises 6%

Despite the drop in profit, Vedanta's total income rose to ₹40,464 crore from ₹38,934 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal

Vedanta
Image: Bloomberg
Aman Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 6:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Billionaire industrialist Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a 37.9 per cent fall in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹3,479 crore for the September quarter, mainly due to exceptional expenses. The company had posted a PAT of ₹5,603 crore in the same period last year.
 
Despite the drop in profit, Vedanta’s total income rose to ₹40,464 crore from ₹38,934 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
 
Exceptional items weigh on profit
 
Vedanta’s profit was impacted by an exceptional item outgo of ₹2,067 crore during the second quarter.
 
Vedanta CFO Ajay Goel told PTI that this included a ₹1,407 crore write-off following an adverse Supreme Court verdict on a power benefit claim and a ₹660 crore settlement payment to SEPCO related to an arbitration dispute at the Talwandi Sabo power unit.
 
“While Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, the receivable of ₹1,407 crore is not recoverable and has been written off in the second quarter,” Goel said.
 
Revenue up on higher LME and forex gains
 
The company’s consolidated revenue rose 6 per cent to ₹39,218 crore during the second quarter, driven by higher London Metal Exchange (LME) prices, premium realisations, and favourable foreign exchange movements.
 
Vedanta’s Executive Director Arun Misra said the company’s first-half performance in FY26 reflected its resilience in the face of global uncertainties and lower commodity prices.
 
“The company delivered 8 per cent year-on-year Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) growth in a period marked by uncertainties and lower prices of key commodities,” Misra said. “This performance is on the back of our disciplined approach, focusing on volume growth and cost reduction across businesses.”
 
Project expansion and growth outlook
 
Misra said Vedanta achieved major project milestones in the first half, including the commissioning of 1.3 GW of new power plant capacity, first metal output from the new BALCO smelter, first alumina production from the 1.5 MTPA Train 2 at Lanjigarh refinery in Odisha, and the start of a 160 KTPA Roaster at Debari in Rajasthan.
 
“Supported by this increased production capacity and the recovery in commodity prices, Vedanta is well positioned to deliver its best performance in FY26, with full-year Ebitda surpassing the historic best Ebitda of USD 6 billion delivered in FY22,” Misra added.
 
Debt position
 
As of September 30, 2025, Vedanta’s gross debt stood at ₹83,544 crore, while net debt was ₹62,063 crore.
 
Vedanta Group operates across key sectors, including critical minerals, energy transition metals, power, and technology. The company’s operations span India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Energy Solutions plans ₹18,000 crore capex for FY26, says CEO

LT Foods Q2 results: Profit up 9% to ₹163.85 crore, revenue jumps 30%

Maruti Suzuki Q2FY26 results: Profit up 8% at ₹3,349 cr, revenue jumps 13%

Bajaj Electricals Q2 results: Profit drops 24% on JV losses, higher taxes

Strides Pharma Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 82% to ₹131.5 crore

Topics :VendantaQ2 resultsMetals & minerals

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story