Vedanta Q2 profit falls 38% on exceptional item, revenue rises 6%

Billionaire industrialist Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a 37.9 per cent fall in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹3,479 crore for the September quarter, mainly due to exceptional expenses. The company had posted a PAT of ₹5,603 crore in the same period last year.

Despite the drop in profit, Vedanta’s total income rose to ₹40,464 crore from ₹38,934 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Exceptional items weigh on profit

Vedanta’s profit was impacted by an exceptional item outgo of ₹2,067 crore during the second quarter.

Vedanta CFO Ajay Goel told PTI that this included a ₹1,407 crore write-off following an adverse Supreme Court verdict on a power benefit claim and a ₹660 crore settlement payment to SEPCO related to an arbitration dispute at the Talwandi Sabo power unit.

“While Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, the receivable of ₹1,407 crore is not recoverable and has been written off in the second quarter,” Goel said. Revenue up on higher LME and forex gains The company’s consolidated revenue rose 6 per cent to ₹39,218 crore during the second quarter, driven by higher London Metal Exchange (LME) prices, premium realisations, and favourable foreign exchange movements. Vedanta’s Executive Director Arun Misra said the company’s first-half performance in FY26 reflected its resilience in the face of global uncertainties and lower commodity prices.

“The company delivered 8 per cent year-on-year Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) growth in a period marked by uncertainties and lower prices of key commodities,” Misra said. “This performance is on the back of our disciplined approach, focusing on volume growth and cost reduction across businesses.” Project expansion and growth outlook Misra said Vedanta achieved major project milestones in the first half, including the commissioning of 1.3 GW of new power plant capacity, first metal output from the new BALCO smelter, first alumina production from the 1.5 MTPA Train 2 at Lanjigarh refinery in Odisha, and the start of a 160 KTPA Roaster at Debari in Rajasthan.