Patanjali Foods Q2 results: Profit jumps 67% to ₹516.69 cr on higher income

Patanjali Foods Ltd, which is mainly into edible oils, on Friday reported a 67 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 516.69 crore for the second quarter of this financial year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 308.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 9,850.06 crore during the July-September period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 8,132.76 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,300.7 crore over a total income of Rs 33,924.34 crore.