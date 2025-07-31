City Union Bank Q1 results: Profit rises 16% to ₹306 cr, income grows 17%

City Union Bank on Thursday reported a 16 per cent rise in net profit at ₹306 crore during the first quarter of this financial year.

The private sector lender had earned a net profit of ₹264 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The total income rose to ₹1,849 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26, from ₹1,580 crore in the same quarter of FY25, the Tamil Nadu-based bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to ₹1,605 crore, as compared to ₹1,388 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

During the period, operating profit of the bank increased to ₹451 crore, as compared to ₹373 crore in the same quarter a year ago.