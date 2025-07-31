Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / City Union Bank Q1 results: Profit rises 16% to ₹306 cr, income grows 17%

City Union Bank Q1 results: Profit rises 16% to ₹306 cr, income grows 17%

The private sector lender had earned a net profit of ₹264 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year

City Union Bank
The total income rose to ₹1,849 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26, from ₹1,580 crore in the same quarter of FY25, the Tamil Nadu-based bank said in a regulatory filing.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

City Union Bank on Thursday reported a 16 per cent rise in net profit at ₹306 crore during the first quarter of this financial year.

The private sector lender had earned a net profit of ₹264 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The total income rose to ₹1,849 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26, from ₹1,580 crore in the same quarter of FY25, the Tamil Nadu-based bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to ₹1,605 crore, as compared to ₹1,388 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

During the period, operating profit of the bank increased to ₹451 crore, as compared to ₹373 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's asset quality showed an improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.99 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 3.88 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 1.2 per cent, as against 1.87 per cent in the year-ago period.

However, provisions and contingencies increased to ₹70 crore during the first quarter as compared to ₹39 crore in the same period a year ago.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank declined to 23.1 per cent, from 23.58 per cent in the same quarter of FY25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eicher Motors Q1 net rises 9% to Rs 1,205 cr on record Royal Enfield sales

Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit up 0.8% as exports offset weak domestic sales

Mankind Pharma Q1 PAT drops 17.4% despite 24% revenue growth, costs surge

Embassy REIT posts Rs 155 cr Q1 profit, appoints Amit Shetty as new CEO

Mankind Pharma Q1 results: Profit dips 17% to ₹445 cr; revenue rises

Topics :Company NewsCity Union Bank LtdQ1 results

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story