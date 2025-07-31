Mankind Pharma Q1 results: Profit dips 17% to ₹445 cr; revenue rises

Mankind Pharma on Thursday reported a 17 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹445 crore for the June quarter.

The drug maker posted a PAT of ₹538 crore for the April-June quarter of the last fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹3,570 crore for the first quarter as compared to ₹2,868 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

The company said its board has approved the raising of up to ₹1,000 crore through unsecured funding instruments, including issuance of commercial papers, on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.