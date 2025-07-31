Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Mankind Pharma Q1 results: Profit dips 17% to ₹445 cr; revenue rises

Mankind Pharma Q1 results: Profit dips 17% to ₹445 cr; revenue rises

Revenue from operations rose to ₹3,570 crore for the first quarter as compared to ₹2,868 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a statement

Mankind Pharma
The company said its board has approved the raising of up to ₹1,000 crore through unsecured funding instruments, including issuance of commercial papers, on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches. | Photo: Website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 7:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mankind Pharma on Thursday reported a 17 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹445 crore for the June quarter.

The drug maker posted a PAT of ₹538 crore for the April-June quarter of the last fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹3,570 crore for the first quarter as compared to ₹2,868 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Ambuja Cements Q1 net rises to Rs 788 cr as volumes, premium mix improve

The company said its board has approved the raising of up to ₹1,000 crore through unsecured funding instruments, including issuance of commercial papers, on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

The board also approved interim dividend of Re 1 per share on face value of ₹1 per share for 2025-26.

The company said its board has approved the acquisition of the branded generic business relating to women health portfolio of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd through slump sale on a going concern basis.

Shares of the company on Thursday ended 0.28 per cent down at ₹2,567.75 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ambuja Cements Q1 net rises to Rs 788 cr as volumes, premium mix improve

JSW Energy Q1 results: Profit jumps 42% to ₹743 crore; revenue up 78%

Embassy REIT posts Rs 155 cr Q1 profit, appoints Amit Shetty as new CEO

Radico Khaitan Q1 results: Profit jumps 73% to ₹130 crore on volume

Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit stays flat as exports rise 37% amid domestic slump

Topics :Company NewsMankind PharmaQ1 results

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story