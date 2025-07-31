Eicher Motors Q1 net rises 9% to Rs 1,205 cr on record Royal Enfield sales

Eicher Motors reported a 9.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,205 crore for the first quarter of FY2025–26, compared to Rs 1,101 crore in the same period last year. The growth was driven by record revenue and robust vehicle sales by both Royal Enfield and VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV).

The company posted its best-ever Q1 revenue from operations at Rs 5,042 crore, up 14.8 per cent from Rs 4,393 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA stood at Rs 1,203 crore, up 3.2 per cent from Rs 1,165 crore.

Royal Enfield sales up nearly 15%; refreshed Hunter 350 leads growth

Royal Enfield sold 261,326 motorcycles during the quarter, a 14.7 per cent year-on-year increase from 227,736 units in Q1 FY2024–25. Managing Director of Eicher Motors and CEO of Royal Enfield, B Govindarajan, said the brand sustained its growth momentum through product innovation and a continued focus on immersive riding experiences. “The refreshed Hunter 350 continues to be a key marker of growth for us, both in terms of volumes and community engagement,” Govindarajan noted. He also highlighted the expansion in the SAARC region and the launch of the locally assembled Classic 350 in Nepal as part of the company's global ambition.

VECV delivers record Q1, boosts market share VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture of Eicher Motors, posted revenue of Rs 5,671 crore in Q1 FY26, a rise of 11.9 per cent from Rs 5,070 crore a year ago. EBITDA surged 32.6 per cent to Rs 511 crore from Rs 385 crore. VECV sold 21,610 vehicles in the quarter, up 9.7 per cent year-on-year from 19,702 units. Vinod Aggarwal, managing director and CEO of VECV and vice-chairman of Eicher Motors, said VECV delivered its best-ever Q1 performance. Market share rose to 18.7 per cent from 17.3 per cent a year earlier, driven by 34.5 per cent share in light and medium-duty (LMD) trucks and a strong 14.8 per cent volume growth in buses. The bus segment’s market share rose to 21.5 per cent.