Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit stays flat as exports rise 37% amid domestic slump

Export performance outpaces industry trend“The decline in domestic sales of around 4.5 per cent versus last year was compensated by a robust 37.4 per cent increase in exports, resulting in an overall sales volume increase of 1.1 per cent for the quarter,” said Rahul Bharti, senior executive director, corporate affairs, Maruti Suzuki India. While overall industry exports declined by 2.1 per cent, Maruti Suzuki’s strong international performance—particularly in Japan—boosted the sector to a 13 per cent growth for the quarter. The company’s export share rose to 47 per cent of total industry exports. Models like the Jimny and Fronx became popular overseas, especially in Japan, now the company’s second-largest export market. “We are exporting to around 100 countries now. A lot of efforts have gone in over the last decade at a structural level for building exports. We have improvised our network in quantity and quality. We have launched more products. We have carried examples of success from Indian markets to these areas,” Bharti said.
SUVs and EVs on the horizonThe company is planning to launch two new SUVs in the current fiscal year. While details were not confirmed, reports suggest one of the launches will be the e-Vitara—Maruti’s entry into the electric vehicle segment—along with a possible seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara. On the issue of rare earth import dependency, especially from China, Bharti acknowledged the challenge but stated that the company’s engineering teams are working on mitigation strategies. “ICE vehicles also need [rare earths], but in a lesser quantity,” he noted.
Awaiting clarity on CAFE normsRegarding the upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms, Bharti said a government decision is expected within a month or two, which would provide clarity on powertrain planning from April 1, 2027. Despite subdued Q1 results, the company remains optimistic about the second and third quarters. “The industry was expecting 1–2 per cent growth. The first quarter has not been up to the mark, while Q2 has some positives like the monsoon, rural demand, and festive season. We are looking at Q2 and Q3 festive season with optimism,” Bharti said.
