Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Mankind Pharma Q1 PAT drops 17.4% despite 24% revenue growth, costs surge

Mankind Pharma Q1 PAT drops 17.4% despite 24% revenue growth, costs surge

Input and finance costs weigh on profitability; chronic, consumer health and BSV acquisition support top line

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines
Mankind Pharma announced its results post-market hours. Its stock closed marginally lower by 0.28 per cent at Rs 2,567.75 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday. | Photo: X@Pharma_Mankind
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 8:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi-based pharmaceutical major Mankind Pharma reported a 17.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the first quarter of FY2025–26 (Q1 FY26), at Rs 445 crore, down from Rs 538 crore in the same quarter last year. The company attributed the fall in profitability to a rise in raw material costs, higher component consumption, and increased employee expenses.
 
Despite the PAT decline, revenue from operations grew significantly—by 24 per cent YoY—to Rs 3,570 crore from Rs 2,867 crore in Q1 FY25.
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to Rs 850 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 675 crore a year ago. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved slightly to 23.8 per cent from 23.6 per cent in the corresponding period last year.
 
Rajeev Juneja, vice chairman and managing director of Mankind Pharma, said the growth in revenue and margins was driven by strong performance in the chronic and consumer healthcare segments, and by the consolidation of Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV), acquired in October 2024 for Rs 13,768 crore.
 
Finance costs surge following BSV acquisition 
A key drag on the bottom line was finance costs, which rose sharply to Rs 170.65 crore in Q1FY26—17 times higher than Rs 10.84 crore in Q1FY25—largely due to financing related to the BSV acquisition.
 
Mankind Pharma said its chronic therapies business outperformed the Indian Pharma Market (IPM) by 1.4x, with cardiac and antidiabetics segments growing 1.5x and 1.6x faster, respectively. Domestic business revenue rose 18.9 per cent YoY to Rs 3,101 crore. 
 
The consumer healthcare segment posted a 15 per cent increase in revenue, led by consistent secondary sales growth for key brands such as Manforce condoms and Gas-O-Fast.
 
Exports business sees 81% growth 
The company’s exports segment recorded a strong 81 per cent YoY growth, supported by a ramp-up in base business and integration of BSV’s global operations.
 
Mankind Pharma announced its results post-market hours. Its stock closed marginally lower by 0.28 per cent at Rs 2,567.75 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday.
 
The company remains optimistic about sustaining momentum in both chronic therapies and consumer brands, while continuing to integrate BSV’s operations for long-term value creation.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Embassy REIT posts Rs 155 cr Q1 profit, appoints Amit Shetty as new CEO

Ambuja Cements Q1 net rises to Rs 788 cr as volumes, premium mix improve

JSW Energy Q1 results: Profit jumps 42% to ₹743 crore; revenue up 78%

Radico Khaitan Q1 results: Profit jumps 73% to ₹130 crore on volume

Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit stays flat as exports rise 37% amid domestic slump

Topics :Mankind PharmaQ1 resultspharma market

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story