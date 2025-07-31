Mankind Pharma Q1 PAT drops 17.4% despite 24% revenue growth, costs surge

Delhi-based pharmaceutical major Mankind Pharma reported a 17.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the first quarter of FY2025–26 (Q1 FY26), at Rs 445 crore, down from Rs 538 crore in the same quarter last year. The company attributed the fall in profitability to a rise in raw material costs, higher component consumption, and increased employee expenses.

Despite the PAT decline, revenue from operations grew significantly—by 24 per cent YoY—to Rs 3,570 crore from Rs 2,867 crore in Q1 FY25.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to Rs 850 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 675 crore a year ago. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved slightly to 23.8 per cent from 23.6 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Rajeev Juneja, vice chairman and managing director of Mankind Pharma, said the growth in revenue and margins was driven by strong performance in the chronic and consumer healthcare segments, and by the consolidation of Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV), acquired in October 2024 for Rs 13,768 crore. Finance costs surge following BSV acquisition A key drag on the bottom line was finance costs, which rose sharply to Rs 170.65 crore in Q1FY26—17 times higher than Rs 10.84 crore in Q1FY25—largely due to financing related to the BSV acquisition. ALSO READ: Thomas Cook sees July rebound in travel bookings after Q1 disruptions ease Mankind Pharma said its chronic therapies business outperformed the Indian Pharma Market (IPM) by 1.4x, with cardiac and antidiabetics segments growing 1.5x and 1.6x faster, respectively. Domestic business revenue rose 18.9 per cent YoY to Rs 3,101 crore.