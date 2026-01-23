DCB Bank Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 22% to ₹185 cr, NII up 15%

Private sector lender DCB Bank on Friday reported a 22 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 185 crore for the December 2025 quarter.

The city-based lender had reported a net profit of Rs 151 crore in the year-ago period.

Its net interest income grew to Rs 625 crore from Rs 543 crore in the year-ago period, while the non-interest income grew to Rs 221 crore from Rs 184 crore.

Overall provisions inched up to Rs 74 crore from Rs 67 crore in the year-ago period.

From an asset quality perspective, its gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 2.72 per cent from 2.99 per cent a year ago.