JSW Steel Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 198% at ₹2,139 cr, revenue up 11%

JSW Steel (Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 4:17 PM IST
JSW Steel on Friday reported a 198 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,139 crore in the third quater of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). The company reported a profit of ₹717 crore during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit increased 31.8 per cent from ₹1,623 crore.  
JSW Steel's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹45,219 crore, up 10.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹40,793 crore. Sequentially, revenue increased marginally by 1.5 per cent from ₹44,560 crore. 
 
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

