BPCL Q3FY26 profit jumps 89% to ₹7,188 crore, dividend declared

State-owned refiner and oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Friday reported an 88.9 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,188.40 crore in the December quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last year, the oil major had reported a profit of Rs 3,805.94 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations was up 7.1 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1.36 trillion from Rs 1.27 trillion.

BPCL, a Maharatna public sector unit, also approved an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share, with the record date set for February 2.