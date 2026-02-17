Diamond Power Q3FY26 results: Net profit up 693% to ₹49.72 crore

Diamond Power Infrastructure has reported a multifold jump in its net profit to ₹49.72 crore for the October-December quarter of 2025-26 compared to the year-ago period.

The Vadodara-based integrated power transmission and distribution solutions provider had reported a net profit of ₹6.27 crore in the year-ago period, a company statement said.

Its revenue from operations rose by ₹474.71 crore in the third quarter of 2025-26 compared to ₹307.51 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Diamond Power Infra said its EBITDA stood at ₹69.76 crore in Q3 FY26 against ₹16.03 crore in the year-ago quarter.Gross margins improved to 23.3 per cent in Q3 FY26 against 14.3 per cent ayear ago.