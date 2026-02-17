Associate Sponsors

Diamond Power Q3FY26 results: Net profit up 693% to ₹49.72 crore

The Vadodara-based integrated power transmission and distribution solutions provider had reported a net profit of ₹6.27 crore in the year-ago period, a company statement said

Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 5:01 PM IST
Diamond Power Infrastructure has reported a multifold jump in its net profit to ₹49.72 crore for the October-December quarter of 2025-26 compared to the year-ago period.

The Vadodara-based integrated power transmission and distribution solutions provider had reported a net profit of ₹6.27 crore in the year-ago period, a company statement said.

Its revenue from operations rose by ₹474.71 crore in the third quarter of 2025-26 compared to ₹307.51 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Diamond Power Infra said its EBITDA stood at ₹69.76 crore in Q3 FY26 against ₹16.03 crore in the year-ago quarter.Gross margins improved to 23.3 per cent in Q3 FY26 against 14.3 per cent ayear ago.

Going forward, the company plans to focus on retail and new energy products and invest in newer technologies in the next two financial years, it added.

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 4:57 PM IST

