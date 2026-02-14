Q3 result: PTC Industries, Cello, Precision Wires, and 461 more on Feb 14

PTC Industries, Anupam Rasayan India, Cello World, KRBL, Religare Enterprises, Ahluwalia Contracts India, and VIP Industries are among 465 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include PTC India, Rajesh Exports, Precision Wires India, Centum Electronics, Patel Engineering Company, Lux Industries, Unicommerce Esolutions, Panorama Studios International, Confidence Petroleum, and Sigachi Industries.

Fortis Healthcare Q3 profit declines 21%

Gurugram-based hospital chain Fortis Healthcare reported a 21.8 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹193.7 crore for the third quarter of FY26, even as revenue from operations rose 17.5 per cent to ₹2,265 crore.

ALSO READ: Fortis Healthcare Q3 results: Profit falls 21.8%; revenue up 17.5% The drop in profit was largely due to a one-time exceptional expense of ₹55.2 crore related to the implementation of new labour codes. This was partially offset by a ₹9.4 crore gain from the reversal of impairment in an associate company, resulting in a net exceptional impact of ₹45.9 crore during the quarter. On a sequential basis, net profit declined 39.8 per cent, while revenue from operations fell 2.8 per cent compared with the previous quarter. The company announced its results after market hours on Friday. Shares of Fortis ended 1.22 per cent lower at ₹916.9 apiece on the BSE.

Market highlights from February 13 Dalal Street reeled under intense selling pressure on Friday, with bears firmly in control as Indian equities extended their losses. The continued global rout in technology stocks weighed heavily on domestic heavyweight IT shares, dragging the broader market lower. At the close, the BSE Sensex tumbled 1,048.16 points, or 1.25 per cent, to settle at 82,626.76. The NSE Nifty50 declined 336.1 points, or 1.30 per cent, to end at 25,471.1. ALSO READ: Friday the 13th caps a volatile week of AI-sparked horror in IT stocks On the BSE, most stocks finished in the red, with only Bajaj Finance and SBI managing to buck the trend. HUL, Eicher Motors, Tata Steel, and Titan were among the major laggards.