DLF Q1 FY26 results: Profit up 18% at ₹763 cr; revenue doubles to ₹2,717 cr

DLF Q1 FY26 results: The company reported ₹11,985 crore in bookings for The Camellias and ₹14,194 crore for The Dahlias till date

DLF, DLF Mumbai
Real estate major DLF reported a 18 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 5:48 PM IST
Real estate major DLF on Monday reported an 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹762.67 crore for the first quarter (Q1) of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), up from ₹645.61 crore in Q4FY25. However, the net profit declined 40.5 per cent on a sequential basis from ₹1,282.2 crore.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations doubled in Q1, growing 99 per cent to ₹2,716.70 crore, compared to ₹1,362.35 crore during the same period last year. However, sequentially, the revenue declined 15.1 per cent from ₹3,127.58 crore. 

DLF Q1 results: ₹11,425 crore in new sales bookings

New sales bookings for the real estate company stood at ₹11,425 crore, growing 78 per cent Y-o-Y, led by the launch in the DLF Privana ecosystem. The company's rental income rose to ₹1,326 crore, marking a 15 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Meanwhile, occupancy at the company's operational rental portfolio stood at 94 per cent. 
 
Till date, the company has received ₹11,985 crore in bookings for The Camellias and ₹14,194 crore for The Dahlias. Many industrialists and top executives, including Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, have bought luxury apartments in the DLF Camellias project. Shortly after the success of DLF Camellias project, DLF had launched another ultra luxury project 'The Dahlias' in Gurugram.
 
The company's net debt stood at ₹17,287 crore. 
 
Shares of DLF Ltd closed trading at ₹796.65 on the BSE on Monday, up 2.51 per cent ahead of the company's quarterly earnings filing.

DLF Q1 FY26 result highlights

Revenue from operations: ₹2,716.70 crore
Profit: ₹762.67 crore
Earnings per share: ₹3.08 (basic and diluted)
Net debt: ₹17,287 crore

Topics :DLFcorporate earningsQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

