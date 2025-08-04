Ather Energy Q1 results: Loss narrows to ₹178 cr on higher Rizta demand

India's Ather Energy reported a narrower first-quarter loss on Monday, helped by higher demand for its e-scooters, particularly the best-selling Rizta.

The company, founded in 2013, said its loss narrowed to ₹178 crore ($20.31 million) for the quarter ended June 30 from ₹183 crore a year ago.

Ather's sales jumped nearly three-fold year-on-year in the first quarter, according to government registration data. ALSO READ: Akzo Nobel Q1 results: Net profit falls 20.5% to ₹91 crore on weak demand

This is the second consecutive quarter that the Hero MotoCorp-backed company has reported a narrower quarterly loss since listing in May.

Ather began selling electric scooters in 2018, becoming one of the pioneers in India's electric vehicle space, but has since fallen behind Ola Electric and traditional competitors with deeper pockets and wider distribution networks. ALSO READ: Aditya Birla Capital Q1 result: Net profit up 10%, board approves ESOPs

In early June, Ather announced plans to expand its retail footprint to 700 centres across India by the end of fiscal year 2026, aiming to boost its presence in the northern parts of the country, driven by the strong performance of its family-focused Rizta, which makes up nearly 60 per cent of its total sales. The company had flagged in the last earnings call that markets outside southern India could be an important driver for growth in the coming quarters. Ather's revenue from operations rose 78.8 per cent on-year to ₹645 crore, while total expenses rose 54.4 per cent, led by a 62 per cent growth in cost of materials consumed.