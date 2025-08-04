Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Akzo Nobel Q1 results: Net profit falls 20.5% to ₹91 crore on weak demand

Akzo Nobel Q1 results: Net profit falls 20.5% to ₹91 crore on weak demand

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹995.1 crore as compared to ₹1,036.3 crore in the year-ago period

Akzo Nobel India, Akzo Nobel
Total expenses in the April-June quarter were marginally lower at ₹881.6 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Monday reported a 20.6 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹91 crore in the June quarter, impacted by lower sales amid tepid consumer demand.
 
It had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹114.6 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Akzo Nobel India said in a regulatory filing.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹995.1 crore as compared to ₹1,036.3 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
 
Total expenses in the April-June quarter were marginally lower at ₹881.6 crore against ₹891.7 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.
 
The company, in which JSW Paints had agreed to buy a 74.76 per cent stake for ₹8,986 crore last month, followed by an open offer to buy another 25 per cent from the open market for up to ₹3,929.06 crore, said its board has approved a one-time special interim dividend of ₹156 per share.
 
Akzo Nobel India Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Rajgopal said, "In Q1 of FY2025-26, our B2B segment continued its growth trajectory, while retail was subdued due to tepid consumer demand and heightened competition. Despite margin pressure, we sustained double-digit profitability and maintained investments in growth initiatives."
 
On the special interim dividend, he said, "Expressing gratitude to all our shareholders, the board is delighted to announce a one-time special interim dividend of ₹156 per share, inter alia, based on income on slump sale as previously approved by shareholders."
 
Shares of the company were trading 2.06 per cent higher at ₹3,712 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q1 results today: Shree Cement, Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, 103 others on Aug 4

Sirca Paints Q1 results: Profit rises 39% to ₹14 cr, revenue jumps 45.2%

Capri Global Q1 results: Net profit jumps over two-fold to ₹175 crore

ABB India Q1 results: Profit falls 20% to Rs 352 cr due to forex volatility

Federal Bank's Q1 net down 15% on high slippages in agri, MFI segments

Topics :Q1 resultsAkzoNobelAkzo Nobel India Akzo Nobel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story