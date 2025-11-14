Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / FirstCry parent reports ₹2,099 crore in revenue for September quarter

FirstCry parent reports ₹2,099 crore in revenue for September quarter

Brainbees Solutions, parent of children's retailer FirstCry, posts a 10% year-on-year revenue increase and reduces losses by 20% for the quarter ending September 2025

FirstCry
FirstCry parent posts steady revenue growth and a narrower quarterly loss, with operating metrics improving and free cash flow remaining positive. (Photo: Bloomberg)
BS Reporter Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:20 PM IST
Brainbees Solutions, parent of children’s retailer FirstCry, posted a 10 per cent rise in operating revenue to ₹2,099 crore for the September quarter of fiscal 2026. That compares with ₹1,904.9 crore a year earlier and ₹1,862.6 crore in the preceding quarter, according to the company’s filings.
 
The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹50.5 crore in Q2 FY26 — a decline of 19 per cent from the ₹62.5 crore loss posted a year earlier. The figure also narrowed from the June quarter, when the company logged a ₹66.5 crore loss.
 
Total expenses climbed 10 per cent from a year earlier to ₹2,036.9 crore in the September quarter, up from ₹1,847.9 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, costs also rose, compared with ₹1,829.4 crore in the June quarter.
 
The company also maintained a positive free cash flow during the quarter.

Topics :Company ResultsfirstcryQ2 results

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

