Marico's Q2 net profit dips marginally even as revenue jumps 30.7%

Marico reported a slight dip in Q2FY26 net profit despite healthy revenue growth, steady India demand, and strong international business performance

Marico
Photo: Shutterstock
Sharleen Dsouza
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 6:55 PM IST
The maker of Parachute coconut oil consolidated net profit declined marginally in the July–September quarter.
 
Its India business volume growth was 7 per cent in the quarter and the company said the momentum would sustain in the second half of the year.
 
Marico’s revenue rose 30.7 per cent to Rs 3,482 crore as it witnessed steady demand trends in the quarter. “We witnessed steady demand trends in India during the quarter, except for the transitionary disruption in trade channels ahead of the implementation of new GST rates in the month of September. The India business revenues stood at Rs 2,667 crore, up 35 per cent Y-o-Y, aided by price hikes in core portfolios in response to sharp inflation in key input costs,” the company said in its release.
 
Its PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation and taxes) was up 0.8 per cent to Rs 609 crore in the quarter ended September.
 
Its international business maintained its growth trajectory with 20 per cent constant currency growth.
 
How did key brands perform in Q2FY26? 
Parachute Rigids posted a volume decline of 3 per cent, amidst headwinds posed by unprecedented hyperinflation in copra prices. After normalising for ml-age reductions, the brand was flattish in volume terms, it said.
 
Its value-added hair oils grew 16 per cent in value terms and Saffola edible oils saw a flattish quarter in volumes.
 
What is Marico’s outlook for demand and costs?
  In its outlook, the company said it expects consumer sentiment to gradually improve on the back of easing inflation, healthy crop outlook and policy stimulus.
 
“We expect a steady growth trajectory in our core categories, despite input cost headwinds in the near term. This will be further aided by ongoing initiatives to support select general trade (GT) channel partners and transformative expansion in our direct reach footprint under Project SETU.”
 
Marico added that it will continue to focus on driving differential growth in its urban-centric and premium portfolios through the organised retail and e-commerce channels.
 
How is the company positioned internationally? 
In its international business, it aims to maintain double-digit constant currency growth momentum over the medium term.
 
Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO, commented on the results, “Our performance in the first half of the year reflects the institutionalised resilience of our operating model amidst tough inflationary conditions. We have sustained healthy volume-led growth in the India business, coupled with market share and penetration gains across key portfolios.”
 
“The core franchises have been stable despite steep input cost headwinds, while the new businesses continue to advance towards strategic aspirations. The international business has delivered stellar growth, reinforcing the breadth and balance of our portfolio. We expect to maintain healthy volume and revenue growth momentum in the quarters ahead, with profit growth gaining traction as margin pressures gradually abate,” he added.

Topics :MaricoQ2 resultsFMCG companies

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

