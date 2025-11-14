OIL Q2 results: Profit dips 43% to ₹1,044 cr as crude realisations fall

Indian explorer Oil India reported a 43 per cent slump in second-quarter profit on Friday, as crude realisations, or the price at which it sells the product, declined, while higher expenses also weighed on margins.

The state-owned firm's standalone profit, which excludes earnings from joint ventures and overseas operations, fell to ₹1,044 cr ($118.8 million) for the quarter ended September 30 from 18.34 billion rupees last year.

The company's crude oil price realisation slid 14 per cent to $68.19 per barrel, from $79.33 per barrel a year ago.

While fuel demand in India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, rose for two out of the three months in the July-September quarter, the company's revenue from operations fell 1.1 per cent on-year to ₹5,457 crore.