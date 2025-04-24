HUL Q4 result: Net profit slips 3.7% to ₹2,464 crore; dividend declared
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL)
in Thursday reported a marginal 3.7 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at ₹2,464 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4)
of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). During the same period last year, the company had reported a net profit of ₹2,558 crore.
Sequentially, net profit fell 17.5 per cent from ₹2,984 crore reported in Q4FY24.
Total income for the fourth quarter rose marginally by 3.5 per cent to ₹15,979 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹15,441 crore. Sequentially, however, income remained mostly flat.
HUL fourth quarter highlights
- Revenue: Total revenue was Rs 15,979 crore.
- Net profit (attributable to owners): Net profit stood at Rs 2,464 crore.
- Earnings per share (EPS): EPS for the quarter was Rs 10.48.
HUL FY25 result highlights
Hindustan Unilever Limited posted a steady financial performance in FY25. Below are the key consolidated financial indicators:
- Revenue: Total revenue for FY25 stood at Rs 64,138 crore, up from Rs 62,707 crore in FY24.
- Net profit (attributable to owners): Net profit was Rs 10,649 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 10,277 crore in FY24.
- Earnings per share (EPS): EPS rose to Rs 45.32 in FY25, from Rs 43.74 in FY24.
Speaking on the results, CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa said, "We delivered a competitive performance, further strengthening our market leadership during the year. This year marked a step up in our portfolio transformation with increased innovation in high-growth spaces, amplified investments in channels of the future, acquisition of Minimalist, divestment of Pureit, and the decision to demerge Ice Cream business."
"Looking ahead, we anticipate demand conditions to gradually improve over the next fiscal year. We are committed to the strategic objective of unlocking a billion aspirations supported by our robust business fundamentals, to continue winning competitively," he added.
HUL dividend declared
The company's board approved a final dividend of ₹24 per share, taking the full year payout to shareholders to ₹53 per share. The company's has not shared any record date for the said dividend yet. Shares of HUL were trading at ₹2,354.00 on the BSE at 10:57 am, down 2.65 per cent, following the release of the company's quarterly results report.