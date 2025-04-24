HUL Q4 result: Net profit slips 3.7% to ₹2,464 crore; dividend declared

Speaking on the results, CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa said, "We delivered a competitive performance, further strengthening our market leadership during the year. This year marked a step up in our portfolio transformation with increased innovation in high-growth spaces, amplified investments in channels of the future, acquisition of Minimalist, divestment of Pureit, and the decision to demerge Ice Cream business.""Looking ahead, we anticipate demand conditions to gradually improve over the next fiscal year. We are committed to the strategic objective of unlocking a billion aspirations supported by our robust business fundamentals, to continue winning competitively," he added.