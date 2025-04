HUL Q4 result: Net profit slips 3.7% to ₹2,464 crore; dividend declared

HUL fourth quarter highlights

HUL FY25 result highlights

Hindustan Unilever Limited posted a steady financial performance in FY25. Below are the key consolidated financial indicators:

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in Thursday reported a marginal 3.7 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at ₹2,464 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). During the same period last year, the company had reported a net profit of ₹2,558 crore.Sequentially, net profit fell 17.5 per cent from ₹2,984 crore reported in Q4FY24.Total income for the fourth quarter rose marginally by 3.5 per cent to ₹15,979 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹15,441 crore. Sequentially, however, income remained mostly flat.