HUL Q4 result: Net profit slips 3.7% to ₹2,464 crore; dividend declared

HUL Q4 FY25 result: The company's board approved a final dividend of ₹24 per share, taking the full year payout to shareholders to ₹53 per share

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 10:40 AM IST
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in Thursday reported a marginal 3.7 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at ₹2,464 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). During the same period last year, the company had reported a net profit of ₹2,558 crore.  Sequentially, net profit fell 17.5 per cent from ₹2,984 crore reported in Q4FY24.  Total income for the fourth quarter rose marginally by 3.5 per cent to ₹15,979 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹15,441 crore. Sequentially, however, income remained mostly flat.  

HUL fourth quarter highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was Rs 15,979 crore.
  • Net profit (attributable to owners): Net profit stood at Rs 2,464 crore.
  • Earnings per share (EPS): EPS for the quarter was Rs 10.48.

HUL FY25 result highlights

Hindustan Unilever Limited posted a steady financial performance in FY25. Below are the key consolidated financial indicators:
 
  • Revenue: Total revenue for FY25 stood at Rs 64,138 crore, up from Rs 62,707 crore in FY24.
  • Net profit (attributable to owners): Net profit was Rs 10,649 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 10,277 crore in FY24.
  • Earnings per share (EPS): EPS rose to Rs 45.32 in FY25, from Rs 43.74 in FY24.
 
Speaking on the results, CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa said, "We delivered a competitive performance, further strengthening our market leadership during the year. This year marked a step up in our portfolio transformation with increased innovation in high-growth spaces, amplified investments in channels of the future, acquisition of Minimalist, divestment of Pureit, and the decision to demerge Ice Cream business."  ALSO READ | HUL share price slips 4% after posting Q4 results; Here's what's worrying investors  "Looking ahead, we anticipate demand conditions to gradually improve over the next fiscal year. We are committed to the strategic objective of unlocking a billion aspirations supported by our robust business fundamentals, to continue winning competitively," he added. 

HUL dividend declared

The company's board approved a final dividend of ₹24 per share, taking the full year payout to shareholders to ₹53 per share. The company's has not shared any record date for the said dividend yet.  Shares of HUL were trading at ₹2,354.00 on the BSE at 10:57 am, down 2.65 per cent, following the release of the company's quarterly results report.
   
First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

