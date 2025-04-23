Bajaj Housing Finance Q4FY25 results: Profit up 54% to Rs 587 crore

Bajaj Housing Finance recorded 54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to Rs 587 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 381 crore in Q4 FY24.

The assets under management (AUM) saw 26 per cent Y-o-Y expansion to Rs 1.15 trillion from Rs 91,370 crore in Q4 FY24. Out of the total mix, home loans accounted for 56.2 per cent, loan against property (LAP) for 10.7 per cent, and lease rental discounting (LRD) for 19.1 per cent. The loan assets increased by 25 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 99,513 crore.

The net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.1 per cent in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as opposed to 3.8 per cent in the year-ago period.

The loan losses and provisions of the company dropped by 14 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 30 crore.

The asset quality was broadly healthy, with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio flat at 0.29 per cent as of March 31, 2025, from the previous quarter. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.11 per cent as of March 31, 2025, as compared to 0.13 per cent as of December 31, 2024.

At the end of Q4 FY25, the Stage-1 assets of the company stood at 99.39 per cent as against 99.34 per cent; Stage-2 was at 0.32 per cent as opposed to 0.37 per cent in the previous quarter. The Stage-3 PCR assets stood at 60.25 per cent at the end of the last quarter of FY25 as compared to 55.44 per cent in the October–December quarter of FY25.