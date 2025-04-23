Syngene Q4 results: PAT down 3%, revenue from ops up 11% to ₹1,018 cr

Biocon arm Syngene International's consolidated net profit narrowed by 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025, as per the company announcement. The company’s revenue from operations grew by 11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,018 crore.

The reported revenue stood at Rs 1,037 crore. The company’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) stood at Rs 363 crore, a 9 per cent increase. The Ebitda margin stood at 35 per cent.

Peter Bains, managing director and chief executive officer, Syngene International Limited, said, “Syngene reported a sequential revenue of 8 per cent, crossing the Rs 1,000 crore in a quarter threshold for the first time. The highlight of the quarter was the acquisition of a state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing facility in the US, strengthening Syngene’s position in the fast-growing biologics CDMO sector and providing a strategic foothold in the US market. Our biologics CDMO business witnessed robust growth supported by commercial manufacturing alongside new development projects. High conversion of pilot projects into full programmes in discovery services supported the growth in our research division.”

Bains further noted that after a subdued first half, impacted by a sector-wide downturn in US biotech funding, the second half of the year showed signs of recovery. Looking ahead, he expressed cautious optimism, citing sustained business momentum driven by a growing pipeline in both small and large molecules. This will be supported by new pilot programmes and the conversion of existing pilots within discovery services.

“On an underlying basis for financial year 2026, we expect revenue growth in the early teens, reflecting broad-based growth across research, development, and manufacturing services. Adjusted for inventory balancing in large molecule commercial manufacturing at client level, the reported revenue growth is likely to be at mid-single digit,” Bains said.

For financial year 2025, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share, subject to shareholders' approval, the company noted.

“Looking ahead into the next financial year, we expect the momentum to continue, with reported revenue growth at the mid-single digit level. As we bring the new biologics manufacturing facilities into operation, the additional operating costs and depreciation will impact margins. With this, we expect Ebitda margin to moderate from current levels to the mid-twenties and a year-on-year decline in profit after tax,” said Deepak Jain, chief financial officer, Syngene International Limited.

During FY25, Biocon’s Syngene acquired a biologics manufacturing site in Baltimore, expanding its single-use bioreactor capacity to 50KL. The move boosts its large molecule services and US presence. Additionally, its emissions reduction targets were validated by SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative), reinforcing its ESG commitment.

Syngene announced its results after market close on Wednesday. During the period, the company shares were up 2.52 per cent to Rs 754 apiece.