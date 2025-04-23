LTIMindtree Q4FY25 results: Net profit up 2.6% to ₹1,128.5 crore

India's sixth largest IT services company LTIMindtree reported a 2.6 per cent increase in profit in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25) to ₹1,128.5 crore.

On a sequential basis, the profit was up 3.9 per cent.

Revenue was up 9.9 per cent to ₹9,771.7 crore during the same period last financial year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the revenue grew 1.1 per cent.

Growth during the quarter was mainly driven by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and manufacturing businesses, which grew at 12 per cent and 13.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) respectively. The consumer business reported negative growth of 1.9 per cent Y-o-Y. Healthcare, lifesciences and public services was down 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y.

“We concluded FY25 with a revenue growth of 5 per cent in constant currency terms and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin of 14.5 per cent. Our key verticals and a major geography drove our yearly growth despite an ongoing challenging macro environment. The robust order inflow, driven by a significant array of AI-led deal wins, illustrates the pervasive integration of AI across our service offerings,” Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and managing director, said in a statement.

For the full year, the company’s revenue was up 7 per cent to ₹38,008.1 crore and profit was up 0.4 per cent to ₹4,602 crore.

Revenue from North America, a key market, was up 6.8 per cent, while Europe faced challenges that pulled down growth by 1.5 per cent.

The company ended the financial year with a total client base of 741, similar to Q3FY25.

Attrition was 14.4 per cent, inching up from 14.3 per cent a year earlier. The headcount at the end of the financial year was 84,307, which was down 2,657 from last year.

The company’s board declared a final dividend of ₹45 per share of ₹1 face value each for the financial year. LTIMindtree’s share price was up 5 per cent at ₹4,538 per share.