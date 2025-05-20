Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Fortis Healthcare Q4 result: Profit rises 2.9%, dividend announced

Fortis Healthcare Q4 result: Profit rises 2.9%, dividend announced

The board of directors of the company have recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholders

Fortis Healthcare
On Tuesday, shares of Fortis Healthcare closed at ₹679.70 apiece on the BSE, ahead of the announcement of results.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:48 PM IST
Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit for continuing operations of ₹183.89 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), a 2.9 per cent increase from ₹178.73 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4 FY24).
 
On a sequential basis, however, profit declined 25.8 per cent from ₹247.90 crore reported in the December quarter (Q3 FY25).
 
Revenue from operations stood at ₹2,007.20 crore, rising 12.4 per cent year-on-year from ₹1,785.88 crore in Q4 FY24. Sequentially, revenue grew 4.1 per cent from ₹1,928.26 crore in Q3 FY25.
 
 “In FY25, our hospital business contributed 84 per cent to consolidated revenue compared to 82 per cent in FY24. Revenue from focus specialties comprising Oncology, Neurosciences, Cardiac Sciences, Gastroenterology, Orthopedics and Renal Sciences grew 16% YoY and contributed 62% to overall hospital business revenues," said Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare.
 

Fortis Healthcare FY25 result

 
For the entire year, Fortis Health reported a profit of ₹774.21 crore in FY25, up from ₹598.88 crore in FY24. The company’s revenue for FY25 stood at ₹7,782.75 crore, an increase from ₹6,892.92 crore in FY24.
 

Fortis Healthcare dividend declared

 
The board of directors of the company have recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Fortis Healthcare Q4 highlights

 
Profit: ₹183.89 crore
Revenue: ₹2007.20 crore
EPS: ₹2.44 (basic and diluted)
 

Fortis Healthcare FY25 highlights:

 
Profit: ₹774.21 crore
Revenue: ₹7,782.75 crore
EPS: ₹10.26 (basic and diluted)
First Published: May 20 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

