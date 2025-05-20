JK Tyre Q4FY25 profit down 42.6% to Rs 97 crore, revenue up 1.63%

JK Tyre and Industries on Tuesday reported a 42.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 97.04 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), while revenue from operations grew by 1.63 per cent to Rs 3,758.6 crore. The decline in net profit was attributed to rising raw material costs, particularly for natural rubber. Sequentially, revenue from operations grew by 2.31 per cent, while profit after tax (PAT) increased by 88.3 per cent. Raghupati Singhania, chairman and managing director (CMD), stated: “Despite a challenging and uncertain global economic landscape in the domestic market, JK Tyre recorded a healthy uptick in both replacement and OEM segments compared to the same quarter last year.”

ALSO READ: JK Tyre plans to expand marketing presence in West Bengal, northeast The company’s shares fell by 1.68 per cent on Tuesday, ending the day’s trade at Rs 347.95 apiece on the BSE. The results were announced after market hours.

Also Read

During the earnings call, Anshuman Singhania, managing director of JK Tyre and Industries, said: “The decline in performance was primarily due to rising raw material prices. Last year alone, there was an approximately 10 per cent increase in raw material costs, particularly affecting truck radial tyres. Unfortunately, this cost inflation could not be fully passed on to customers, as OEM demand remained subdued and they were not keen on picking up large volumes.”

Additionally, global market volatility added to the uncertainty, particularly affecting exports. In Mexico, operations were impacted by tariff uncertainties related to exports to the US. Currency depreciation also played a role — the Mexican peso weakened nearly 8 per cent Y-o-Y against the Indian rupee, which adversely affected the consolidated topline figures.

Going forward, the company expects margins to improve, provided input costs stabilise.

The company’s push towards premiumisation has yielded positive results, with premium products such as Levitas Ultra, Smart Tyre, Ranger Series and Puncture Guard tyres in the passenger vehicle segment, along with the XF, XM and XD series in the commercial segment, witnessing increasing market preference.