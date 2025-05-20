Hindalco Q4 net profit up 66.4% to Rs 5,283 crore, revenue rises 16%

Hindalco Industries beat Street estimates, registering a 66.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in consolidated net profit at ₹5,283 crore during the January-March quarter, boosted by lower input costs and a favourable macroeconomic environment.

The Aditya Birla group company’s consolidated revenue rose by 15.9 per cent to ₹64,890 crore during the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (Q4FY25) compared with the same period last year. Other income surged 93.4 per cent to ₹700 crore in January-March on a Y-o-Y basis. The company’s profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) jumped 35.4 per cent to ₹9,536 crore in the quarter. ALSO READ: Hindalco to acquire coal block owner EMMRL for long-term fuel security The company’s profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) jumped 35.4 per cent to ₹9,536 crore in the quarter.

Satish Pai, managing director (MD) said the company is poised to enter a phase of accelerated growth. This would be backed by robust resource security in bauxite and coal, and strengthened by strategic investments in aluminium and copper.

“Our copper smelter expansion, e-waste recycling and copper value-added products are progressing steadily. In specialty alumina, we are scaling up with a differentiated, high-value portfolio,” he said.

Novelis, the company’s US-based subsidiary, saw revenue rise by 13 per cent to $4.6 billion, driven by higher average aluminium prices.

“Despite headwinds, Novelis delivered a resilient performance with strong shipments during both the fourth quarter and the full year. This was led by robust demand for beverage packaging,” said Pai, in a statement.