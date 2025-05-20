Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hindalco Q4 net profit up 66.4% to Rs 5,283 crore, revenue rises 16%

Hindalco Q4 net profit up 66.4% to Rs 5,283 crore, revenue rises 16%

Hindalco beats analyst estimates with strong Q4 profit growth driven by lower input costs, higher Novelis sales and robust performance in aluminium and copper

Hindalco brings in Italian company Metra to manufacture high-precision extruded products for high-speed aluminium rail coaches in India
Other income surged by 93.4 per cent to Rs 700 crore in the January–March quarter on a Y-o-Y basis. (Source: Hindalco Industries Ltd)
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 8:14 PM IST
Hindalco Industries beat Street estimates, registering a 66.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in consolidated net profit at ₹5,283 crore during the January-March quarter, boosted by lower input costs and a favourable macroeconomic environment.
 
The Aditya Birla group company’s consolidated revenue rose by 15.9 per cent to ₹64,890 crore during the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (Q4FY25) compared with the same period last year.
 
Other income surged 93.4 per cent to ₹700 crore in January-March on a Y-o-Y basis.
  The company’s profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) jumped 35.4 per cent to ₹9,536 crore in the quarter. 
 

Satish Pai, managing director (MD) said the company is poised to enter a phase of accelerated growth. This would be backed by robust resource security in bauxite and coal, and strengthened by strategic investments in aluminium and copper.
“Our copper smelter expansion, e-waste recycling and copper value-added products are progressing steadily. In specialty alumina, we are scaling up with a differentiated, high-value portfolio,” he said.
Novelis, the company’s US-based subsidiary, saw revenue rise by 13 per cent to $4.6 billion, driven by higher average aluminium prices. 
 
“Despite headwinds, Novelis delivered a resilient performance with strong shipments during both the fourth quarter and the full year. This was led by robust demand for beverage packaging,” said Pai, in a statement.
 
 
Topics :Hindalco IndustriesQ4 Results

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

