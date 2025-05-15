Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / GMDC Q4 results: Profit rises 21% to Rs 226 crore on higher income

The company is involved in the exploration of bauxite, fluorspar, manganese, silica sand, limestone, bentonite and ball clay. It also has a presence in the energy and renewable energy sectors

GMDC is the country's second largest lignite-producing company. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:30 PM IST
State-owned Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Thursday reported a 20.8 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 226.22 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 187.24 crore in the year-ago period, GMDC said in a regulatory filing to BSE.

The consolidated income during the fourth quarter rose to Rs 904.33 crore against Rs 822.04 crore a year ago, the filing said.

The total expenses during the quarter rose to Rs 619.44 crore as compared to Rs 585.02 crore during the same quarter of the preceding fiscal it said.

GMDC is the country's second largest lignite-producing company.

The company is involved in the exploration of bauxite, fluorspar, manganese, silica sand, limestone, bentonite and ball clay. It also has a presence in the energy and renewable energy sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

